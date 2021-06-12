BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $554,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 175,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

