BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

