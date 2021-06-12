BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,194 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

