BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

