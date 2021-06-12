Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

BCEI stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

