Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

