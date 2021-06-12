Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

