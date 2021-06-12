Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

