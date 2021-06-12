Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.52 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.