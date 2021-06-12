Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

