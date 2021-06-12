Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
BHF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. 561,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
