Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BHF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. 561,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

