Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. 561,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,741. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.