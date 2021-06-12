BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

