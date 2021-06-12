Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 30,144 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CarMax by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.19.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.