Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $508.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.70 and a 52-week high of $510.46. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

