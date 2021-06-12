Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 539.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 668,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Copart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

