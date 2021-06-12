Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $518,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.85.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.