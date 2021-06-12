Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $45,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $162.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

