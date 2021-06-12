Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $219.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.29 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $884,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

