Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

