Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $2.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $22.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $35.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $423.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $149,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after buying an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASND opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.