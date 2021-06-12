Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.53. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 170,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.