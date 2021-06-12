Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 125,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $596.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

