Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

