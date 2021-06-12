Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.53). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

FIXX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 587,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,020. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.41.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

