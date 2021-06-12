Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,658. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.