Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,658. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

