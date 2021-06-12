Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $156.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $633.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 326,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

