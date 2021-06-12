Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ovintiv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.