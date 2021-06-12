Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 955,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

