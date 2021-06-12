Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Apple posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.35. 53,522,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,494,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.75. Apple has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

