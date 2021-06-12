Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,090,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,324,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.