Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.34. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. 50,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,898. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $220.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.