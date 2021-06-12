Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

