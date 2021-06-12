Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.
