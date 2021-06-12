Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $83.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%.

Several research firms have commented on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSBD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 182,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

