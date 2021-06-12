Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.31. 469,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,599. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $213.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

