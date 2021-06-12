Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.05 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $615.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.