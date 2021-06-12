Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

