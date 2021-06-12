Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $329.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.40 million and the highest is $341.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 5,930,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,708. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.