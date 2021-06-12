Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $8.89

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.