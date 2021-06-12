Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $43.78

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.23. 694,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

