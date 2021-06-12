Brokerages Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT at $24.04

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. 130,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

