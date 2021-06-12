Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $29.75

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.41. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

