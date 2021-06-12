Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$170.60

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several brokerages have commented on GSY. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,326,074.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock worth $7,582,363.

TSE:GSY traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$150.46. 21,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.28. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$50.39 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

