Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT at €9.43

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.43 ($11.09).

SDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) on Friday, hitting €12.06 ($14.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €12.29 ($14.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

