Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $82.25

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.76.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,902. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.