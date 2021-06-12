Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$98.00

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$91.46. 532,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,217. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

