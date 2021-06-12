Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) PT at $26.67

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

