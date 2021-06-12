Brokers Issue Forecasts for Monro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

