Bruce K. Crowther Sells 20,734 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NEO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -538.75 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.