Bryan D. Coy Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $650,000. 11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 27.4% during the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 695,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 310.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

